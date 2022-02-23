Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic mows down Spencer 67-42

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showered the scoreboard with points to drown Spencer 67-42 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 14-9 advantage over Spencer through the first quarter.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's shooting struck to a 35-13 lead over Spencer at the intermission.

The Crusaders' might showed as they carried a 52-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.