Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic mows down Spencer 67-42

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showered the scoreboard with points to drown Spencer 67-42 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 14-9 advantage over Spencer through the first quarter.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's shooting struck to a 35-13 lead over Spencer at the intermission.

The Crusaders' might showed as they carried a 52-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 12, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against South Sioux City and Spencer took on Sioux City S.C. North on February 10 at Spencer High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

