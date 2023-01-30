 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic overpowers Orange City Unity Christian in thorough fashion 62-40

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Orange City Unity Christian 62-40 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 24, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against LeMars . For more, click here. Orange City Unity Christian took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 20 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

