Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic proves to be too much for Harrisburg 50-40

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-40 defeat of Harrisburg for a South Dakota girls basketball victory on January 6.
Last season, Harrisburg and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on January 6, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap.
