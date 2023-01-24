 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic proves to be too much for LeMars 60-50

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic surfed over LeMars 60-50 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 24.

Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and LeMars faced off on February 19, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and LeMars took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 20 at LeMars High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Remsen St. Mary's vs Harris-Lake Park boys basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News