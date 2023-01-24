Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic proves to be too much for LeMars 60-50

Riding a wave of production, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic surfed over LeMars 60-50 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 24.
Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and LeMars faced off on February 19, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic.
In recent action on January 20, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and LeMars took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 20 at LeMars High School.
