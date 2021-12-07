 Skip to main content
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic puts an offensive performance on Sioux City S.C. North 64-28

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic turned out the lights on Sioux City S.C. North 64-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.

In recent action on December 3, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on December 3 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

