Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic records sound decision over Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48-43

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48-43 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Conditioning showed as the Crusaders outscored the Warriors 13-8 in the final period.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

An intermission tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on January 29, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Hull Western Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 28 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

