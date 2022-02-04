Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic records sound decision over Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48-43

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48-43 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Conditioning showed as the Crusaders outscored the Warriors 13-8 in the final period.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

An intermission tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.