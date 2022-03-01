Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic rolls like thunder over Waverly-Sr 54-33

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-33 win over Waverly-Sr on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 10-7 advantage over Waverly-Sr through the first quarter.

The Crusaders' shooting moved to a 20-16 lead over the Go-Hawks at the intermission.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's leg-up showed as it carried a 40-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.