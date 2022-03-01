 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic rolls like thunder over Waverly-Sr 54-33

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-33 win over Waverly-Sr on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 10-7 advantage over Waverly-Sr through the first quarter.

The Crusaders' shooting moved to a 20-16 lead over the Go-Hawks at the intermission.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's leg-up showed as it carried a 40-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 23 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Spencer in a basketball game . For more, click here.

