Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic slips past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57-49

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic nabbed it to nudge past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57-49 on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 4, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on February 4 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.