Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic smashes through Sioux City S.C. North 63-17

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Sioux City S.C. North from start to finish for a 63-17 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.

The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 59-28 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on December 2 at Sioux City North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

