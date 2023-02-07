Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's performance in a 57-25 destruction of South Sioux City for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 7.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and South Sioux City settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

The Crusaders fought to a 25-11 half margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic breathed fire to a 46-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cardinals 11-8 in the last stanza.

