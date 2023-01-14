Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic thumps Carroll Kuemper Catholic in punishing decision 66-37

Carroll Kuemper Catholic got no credit and no consideration from Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic, which slammed the door 66-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Carroll Kuemper Catholic played in a 58-32 game on December 20, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.