Sioux City East girls basketball gets revenge on Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — What a difference six weeks makes.

The Sioux City East High School girls basketball team flipped the script on Monday night against Class 3A No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as the Black Raiders downed the Warriors, 55-47, avenging SB-L’s dominant 56-39 win over East back on Dec. 17.

The Warriors, playing this time without injured leading scorer Payton Hardy, took an early 6-3 lead, but East went off on a 9-0 run to take a 12-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

It was a lead that the Black Raiders never relinquished.

East outscored the Warriors, 16-15, in the second quarter, and went into the half leading their MRAC arch-rival, 28-21.

The Black Raiders scored 17 more points in the third, thanks to some hot distance shooting from the offense. With 5:55 to go in the third, East senior Kayla Benson drained the first of her three 3-pointers on the day, making a five point Black Raiders lead into an eight point lead.

She sent another 3-pointer through the net 28 seconds later to put the Black Raiders on top by 11 points, 37-26. Alex Flattery then added a bucket too, and the lead grew to 13. Taylor Drent also hit a 3-pointer in the quarter, and the team went into the fourth quarter with a 45-35 lead.

Benson hit her third and final 3-pointer of the night to kick off the fourth, putting East up, 48-35. The Warriors managed to outscore East in the final frame, 12-10, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

SB-L junior Alexa Trover made one final basket for the Warriors with 30.5 seconds left, to make it a 54-47 game. After a foul on the next possession, Flattery went to the line for East. Her first shot went in, to put the score at 55-47.

Her second free throw was unsuccessful, but the Black Raiders snagged the rebound, and kept possession until the final horn blew.

East has now won five consecutive games, and improved to 12-6 on the season.

“They’re a great team, and they’re still a great team, in spite of losing a really good player like Payton Hardy,” East head coach Brian Drent said. “But we’re just playing better. We found some matchups and some pressing that’s working, our zone stuff’s working, and we just kind of mess around with the lineup a little bit and we finally found something that is working good for us.”

The loss drops SB-L to 15-3 on the season, snaps the Warriors seven game winning streak, and puts them a half game back of No. 1 Bishop Heelan in the MRAC standings.

While the final result wasn’t what the Warriors were hoping for, head coach Joseph Hardy was pleased with how his team performed.

Three SB-L players finished with double-digit scoring totals, led by junior Alexa Trover’s 14 point night. Senior Maddie Hinkel was the next leading scorer for the Warriors with 11 points, while fellow senior Emma Salker had 10.

“Our kids came out and competed,” Hardy said. “And kudos to them, they’re a very good basketball team, and we’re not going to hang our head for even one second after the game. They’re a very good basketball team, they got the better end of us tonight. We got them the first time, so I wish we had a conference championship or tournament so we could play them again.”

For East, Taylor Drent had a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Flattery had 13 points and Benson finished with 11 on the night.

SB-L will play on Thursday at South Sioux, while East plays Friday at Council Bluffs Lincoln.

