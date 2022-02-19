Sioux City East girls move on in 5A regional basketball

SIOUX CITY — The East High School basketball team ended the magical run West had made over the last few weeks.

The Black Raiders defeated the Wolverines 50-35 at East High School as part of a IGHSAU Class 5A regional semifinal.

It was the first game of a playoff doubleheader that also included Unity Christian and Cherokee, which ended after Journal deadline.

Three Black Raiders scored in double figures. Alex Flattery led the Black Raiders with 17 points, as she made seven shots. Six of them came inside of the 3-point arc.

Kayla Benson made two 3s, and she scored 12 points. Kyley Vondrak chipped in with 11 points.

In all, the Black Raiders made six 3s.

The Wolverines had two scorers in double figures, led by senior Gabby Wagner. Wagner made four 3s in the loss, good for a 12-point game.

Kiah Davis added 10 points.

East will face Ankeny Centennial on the road Tuesday night.

West ended its season with a 9-13 record.

