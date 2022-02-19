 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sioux City East girls move on in 5A regional basketball

  • 0
East's Alex Flattery against Heelan

East High School guard Alex Flattery passes the ball on the perimeter against Bishop Heelan in an MRAC home game last month.

 Zach James

SIOUX CITY — The East High School basketball team ended the magical run West had made over the last few weeks. 

The Black Raiders defeated the Wolverines 50-35 at East High School as part of a IGHSAU Class 5A regional semifinal. 

It was the first game of a playoff doubleheader that also included Unity Christian and Cherokee, which ended after Journal deadline. 

Three Black Raiders scored in double figures. Alex Flattery led the Black Raiders with 17 points, as she made seven shots. Six of them came inside of the 3-point arc. 

Kayla Benson made two 3s, and she scored 12 points. Kyley Vondrak chipped in with 11 points. 

In all, the Black Raiders made six 3s. 

The Wolverines had two scorers in double figures, led by senior Gabby Wagner. Wagner made four 3s in the loss, good for a 12-point game. 

Kiah Davis added 10 points. 

People are also reading…

East will face Ankeny Centennial on the road Tuesday night. 

West ended its season with a 9-13 record. 

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow loses in state title match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News