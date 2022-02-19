 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City S.C. East blitzes Sioux City S.C. West in convincing fashion 60-35

Sioux City S.C. East's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sioux City S.C. West 60-35 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

In recent action on February 10, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Sioux City S.C. West took on Worthington on February 12 at Sioux City West. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

