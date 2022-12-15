 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City S.C. East controls the action and Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67-42

It was a tough night for Sergeant Bluff-Luton which was overmatched by Sioux City S.C. East in this 67-42 verdict.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 55-47 game on January 31, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. North on December 9 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.

