Sioux City S.C. East controls the action and Sergeant Bluff-Luton 67-42

It was a tough night for Sergeant Bluff-Luton which was overmatched by Sioux City S.C. East in this 67-42 verdict.
The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 55-47 game on January 31, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. North on December 9 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.