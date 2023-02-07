Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City S.C. East spurred past LeMars 57-44 on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and LeMars played in a 53-31 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, LeMars faced off against Sioux City S.C. West . Click here for a recap. Sioux City S.C. East took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on February 3 at Sioux City East High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.