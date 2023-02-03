Sioux City S.C. East painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's defense for a 61-39 win in Iowa girls basketball on February 3.

Sioux City S.C. East drew first blood by forging a 14-9 margin over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln after the first quarter.

The Black Raiders fought to a 36-17 half margin at the Lynx's expense.

Sioux City S.C. East jumped to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Black Raiders' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lynx's 11-9 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln played in a 57-28 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

