Sioux City S.C. East's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 78-41 on Feb. 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Sioux City S.C. East opened with a 16-12 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Black Raiders' offense moved in front for a 33-22 lead over the Lynx at halftime.

Sioux City S.C. East struck to a 53-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Black Raiders held on with a 25-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

