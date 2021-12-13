 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City S.C. East flies high over Sioux City S.C. North 51-16

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Sioux City S.C. East turned out the lights on Sioux City S.C. North 51-16 on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 7, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City S.C. North took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on December 9 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News