Sioux City S.C. East flies high over Sioux City S.C. North 51-16

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Sioux City S.C. East turned out the lights on Sioux City S.C. North 51-16 on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 7, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City S.C. North took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on December 9 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
