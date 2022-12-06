Sioux City S.C. East gives Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson the business 76-19

It was a tough night for Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson which was overmatched by Sioux City S.C. East in this 76-19 verdict.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson squared off with December 7, 2021 at Sioux City East High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on December 2 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.