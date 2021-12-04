Sioux City S.C. East mows down Gilbert 64-44

Yes, Sioux City S.C. East looked superb in beating Gilbert, but no autographs please after its 64-44 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The third quarter gave Sioux City S.C. East a 46-38 lead over Gilbert.

The Black Raiders fought to a 30-24 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Sioux City S.C. East darted in front of Gilbert 13-12 to begin the second quarter.

