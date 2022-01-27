Sioux City S.C. East mows down Sioux City S.C. North 67-39

Sioux City S.C. East's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sioux City S.C. North 67-39 on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. East took on Glenwood on January 22 at Glenwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
