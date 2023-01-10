Sioux City S.C. East overcomes deficit and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 70-52

Sioux City S.C. East staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 70-52 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in Iowa girls basketball on January 10.

The start wasn't the problem for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Sioux City S.C. East through the end of the first quarter.

The Black Raiders kept a 27-26 half margin at the Lynx's expense.

Sioux City S.C. East darted to a 50-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Black Raiders outscored the Lynx 20-9 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.