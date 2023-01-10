Sioux City S.C. East overcomes deficit and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 70-52

Sioux City S.C. East staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 70-52 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in Iowa girls basketball on January 10.
The start wasn't the problem for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Sioux City S.C. East through the end of the first quarter.
The Black Raiders kept a 27-26 half margin at the Lynx's expense.
Sioux City S.C. East darted to a 50-43 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Black Raiders outscored the Lynx 20-9 in the final quarter.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln squared off with February 4, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School last season. For more, click here.
