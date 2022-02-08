Sioux City S.C. East rains all over LeMars 53-31

Sioux City S.C. East's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on LeMars during a 53-31 blowout during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and LeMars took on Sioux City S.C. North on February 1 at LeMars High School. For a full recap, click here.
