Sioux City S.C. East secures a win over Sioux City S.C. West 70-57

Sioux City S.C. East pushed past Sioux City S.C. West for a 70-57 win during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. West faced off on February 19, 2022 at Sioux City East High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 16 at Sioux City East High School. For a full recap, click here.
