Sioux City S.C. East slips past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55-47

Sioux City S.C. East poked just enough holes in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's defense to garner a taut 55-47 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 22, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. North on January 25 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap
There was no room for doubt as the Black Raiders added to their advantage with a 27-26 margin in the closing period.
The Black Raiders' offense moved to a 28-21 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
