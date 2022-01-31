 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City S.C. East slips past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55-47

Sioux City S.C. East poked just enough holes in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's defense to garner a taut 55-47 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 22, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. North on January 25 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap

There was no room for doubt as the Black Raiders added to their advantage with a 27-26 margin in the closing period.

The Black Raiders' offense moved to a 28-21 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Le MARS, Iowa – Sergeant Bluff-Luton came away with an emotional 51-38 girls basketball win over Le Mars here Tuesday night.

