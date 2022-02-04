Sioux City S.C. East smashes through Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57-28

Impressive was a ready adjective for Sioux City S.C. East's 57-28 throttling of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 4.

Sioux City S.C. East took control in the third quarter with a 46-21 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

