Sioux City S.C. East smashes through Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57-28

Impressive was a ready adjective for Sioux City S.C. East's 57-28 throttling of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 4.

Sioux City S.C. East took control in the third quarter with a 46-21 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

Sioux City S.C. East registered a 31-13 advantage at halftime over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

In recent action on January 28, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City S.C. North on January 27 at Sioux City North High School. Click here for a recap

