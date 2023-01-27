 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City S.C. East snatches victory over Glenwood 61-55

  • 0

Sioux City S.C. East didn't flinch, finally repelling Glenwood 61-55 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Glenwood played in a 61-49 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls regional wrestling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News