Sioux City S.C. East sprints past Sioux City S.C. West 57-40

Playing with a winning hand, Sioux City S.C. East trumped Sioux City S.C. West 57-40 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 9.
In recent action on December 4, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Gilbert and Sioux City S.C. West took on Spencer on December 2 at Spencer High School. For a full recap, click here.
