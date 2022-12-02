Sioux City S.C. East survives for narrow win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61

The cardiac kids of Sioux City S.C. East unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2.
Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. East faced off on January 17, 2022 at Sioux City East High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.