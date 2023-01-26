Sioux City S.C. East takes victory lap past Sioux City S.C. North 66-33

Sioux City S.C. East's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sioux City S.C. North 66-33 on January 26 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 67-39 game on January 27, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. East took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on January 20 at Sioux City East High School. Click here for a recap.
