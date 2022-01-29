 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City S.C. North dances around early hole to trip Carroll Kuemper Catholic 63-46

Carroll Kuemper Catholic's quick advantage forced Sioux City S.C. North to dig down, but it did to earn a 63-46 win Saturday in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 29.

Carroll Kuemper Catholic took a 34-26 lead over Sioux City S.C. North heading to halftime locker room.

Carroll Kuemper Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-9 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North as the first quarter ended.

