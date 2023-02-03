Sioux City S.C. North put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for a 51-26 victory on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Sioux City S.C. North opened with a 10-6 advantage over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Stars registered a 27-13 advantage at half over the Yellow Jackets.

Sioux City S.C. North charged to a 35-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Stars held on with a 16-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. North and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson squared off with February 4, 2022 at Sioux City North High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against LeMars . For a full recap, click here. Sioux City S.C. North took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 26 at Sioux City North High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.