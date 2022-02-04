Sioux City S.C. North turns out the lights on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 56-22

Sioux City S.C. North controlled the action to earn a strong 56-22 win against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Stars broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets.
Recently on January 29 , Sioux City S.C. North squared up on Carroll Kuemper Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.