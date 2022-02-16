 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City S.C. West collects victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 51-36

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City S.C. West spurred past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 51-36 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 16.

The first quarter gave the Wolverines a 14-10 lead over the Lynx.

The Wolverines' shooting darted to a 31-18 lead over the Lynx at halftime.

Sioux City S.C. West jumped ahead of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 37-28 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on February 8, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West took on Sioux City S.C. North on February 8 at Sioux City West. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Unity Christian defeats Sioux Center girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News