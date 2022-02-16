Sioux City S.C. West collects victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 51-36

Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City S.C. West spurred past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 51-36 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 16.
The first quarter gave the Wolverines a 14-10 lead over the Lynx.
The Wolverines' shooting darted to a 31-18 lead over the Lynx at halftime.
Sioux City S.C. West jumped ahead of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 37-28 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on February 8, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West took on Sioux City S.C. North on February 8 at Sioux City West. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
