Sioux City S.C. West finds small margin for win in tilt with Sioux City S.C. North 62-54

Sioux City S.C. West knocked off Sioux City S.C. North 62-54 at Sioux City West on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City S.C. North took on LeMars on February 1 at LeMars High School. For a full recap, click here.
