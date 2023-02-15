Sioux City S.C. West tipped and eventually toppled Sioux City S.C. North 64-49 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City S.C. North squared off with February 8, 2022 at Sioux City West last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Worthington . Click here for a recap. Sioux City S.C. North took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Feb. 3 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.