SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Woodbury Central senior Cam Baird reaches 1,000 point mark

MOVILLE, Iowa — Ever since she was a little kid watching Woodbury Central High School girls basketball, Camrin Baird has dreamed of reaching the 1,000-point mark.

The Wildcats senior turned that dream into a reality last week.

Baird reached the 1,000-point mark last Tuesday night in a 52-42 loss to MVAOCOU. According to coach Matt Jenness, Baird became the fourth Wildcats player to reach the millennium milestone since the sport went to 5-on-5 back in the early 1990s.

Baird remembered going to games as a little girl, knowing that she wanted to be like one of them someday.

She then started falling in love with the game as a middle schooler, and that’s when the aspirations started.

Baird said she went into the gym as often as she could, whether it was by herself, with a coach or a parent or even a friend.

Baird wanted to get to that 1,000-point mark.

“I was so excited to get there last week,” Baird said. “It’s a feeling where you don’t know how to react. I’m one of the few girls who have done this before, and I’ve seen friends from other schools do it, too. I’m speechless about it. This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Most of Baird’s scoring has come since the end of her sophomore season, and that’s when she started to believe the goal could happen.

When she was a junior, Baird scored 443 points in 24 games. She shot 44 percent and most of those shots came from close range.

She took 365 shots and just 73 of those came from 3-point range.

This year hasn’t been much different.

The Wildcats senior has scored 107 points in six games so far. She’s sixth in the conference with that total, and trails Westwood sophomore Addy Johnson by 70 points.

Baird is one of three seniors who are in that Top 7, joining No. 2 scorer McKenzie Goodwin of Kingsley-Pierson (172) and Ridge View’s Emma Vohs at fourth (115).

“I’m so proud of Cam for all the work she’s put in,” Jenness said. “It was nice to see her teammates so supportive of her when it happened. She doesn’t get there with the rest of the team right there beside her.”

Baird prides herself on driving to the basket. She’s not afraid of a little contact.

She wants to drive to the basket, earning her points the hard way. That’s how she’s practiced ever since she was younger.

“Making shots through contact is something I focus on a lot,” Baird said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do. When I get to the lane (through contact), I go to the (free-throw) line, I’m confident I can make my free throws. Even when I go up and get fouled, that’s exciting.”

Shooting the ball isn’t the only reason why Baird likes being in the paint. The 5-foot-10 senior also likes to rebound the ball.

Baird leads the Wildcats in that category, too, grabbing 51 rebounds off the glass. She’s five ahead of fellow senior Olivia Heissel.

Baird has 13 offensive rebounds.

Her parents gave her sage advice when she was younger. The message: If you’re having trouble scoring, crash the glass and contribute that way.

Baird has taken that to heart since she was in middle school, too. She agreed that her effort in rebounding has led to her scoring points.

Honorable mentions

Cameron Clark, West Sioux wrestling: Clark is ranked No. 1 in the recent IAWrestle Class 1A 126 pounds.

Macy Sievers, Newell-Fonda basketball: Sievers is second in Iowa in assists with 66.

