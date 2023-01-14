Siouxland girls basketball: Ponca girls get past Elk Point-Jefferson;

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Sam Ehlers scored a game-high 17 points to lead Ponca to a 44-38 cross-state victory over Elk Point-Jefferson Friday night.

The 6-foot senior center, a Class 2A Second-Team All-State selection last season, was 6-of-15 from the field as the Indians outshot the Huskies, 44.2% to 37.1%. Senior guard Ashlyn Kingsbury, who also earned Second-Team All-State honors last year, added nine points and three steals.

Bentlee Kollbaum's 13 points led Elk Point-Jefferson, which fell to 4-4 overall.

Ponca, ranked No. 5 in Nebraska Class C2, improved to 11-1.

Bishop Heelan 65, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 39

Three Heelan girls scored in double figures as the Crusaders captured a Missouri River Conference victory Friday night.

Senior Jada Newberg led with 17 points, followed by junior Maddie Demke (15); and senior Lauryn Peck (12). Kenley Meis pulled down a team-high five rebounds for the No. 4 Class 4A Crusaders, who improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference, a game behind Sioux City East, which was idle Friday night.

Preslie Girres's 13 points led the Lynx, who fell to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the league.

Western Christian 49, Sioux City North 38

Keana Wynja tallied 14 points to lead the Wolfpack to a non-conference victory Friday night.

Apiyo Harberts added 11 points and Stella Winterfield had 10 for Western, which moved to 2-10.

Natalie Rassmussen's 12 points led the Stars, who slipped to 2-8.

South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48

Four Cardinals scored in double figures en route to a home victory Friday night.

Bailee Durant topped the scoring with 11 points and Brooklyn Heineman, Izabella Moret and Abbi Aitken contributed 10 each.

Omah Northwest's Abriya Watkins led all scorers with 23.

South Sioux City, which improved to 6-5, faced Bennington in a late afternoon contest Saturday. Results were too late for the Journal's print deadline.

Unity Christian 62, Hinton 55

Gracie Schoonhoven scored a game-high 23 points as the Knights pulled out a victory in a battle between conference rivals and state ranked teams Friday night.

Cassay Dekkers added 13 points and Jaelye Woudstra had 12 for 7-2 Unity, which moved up a spot to No. 2 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 2A rankings this week.

Hinton, which entered the IGHSAU's Class 2A rankings for the first time this season at No. 15, fell to 9-2.

The Blackhawks had three players in double-figure scoring: Ashlyn Kovarna (18); Natalee Junck (17); and Bailey Boueve (11).

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Woodbury Central 18

Freshman Sydney Doeschot's 28 points led three Panthers in double figures as K-P routed their Western Valley Conference rivals Friday night.

Avery Schroeder and MaKenna Bowman added 11 points each for the Panthers, who improved to 9-4 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who fell to 2-8.

Akron-Westfield 52, Trinity Christian 42

Makenzie Hughes scored 20 points and Allie Swoyer added 12 to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference victory Friday night.

A-W improved to 4-8 overall, while the Tigers fell to 4-6. No individual statistics were immediately available for Trinity.

MMCRU 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Senior Kora Alesch poured in 34 points to lead the Royals to a non-conference win Friday night.

Avery Schlenger added 10 points for MMCRU, which improved to 6-2 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Hawks, who fell to 0-9.

West Sioux 55, South O'Brien 40

Addi Dekkers scored 18 points to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference victory Friday night.

Cassie Koopmans added 10 points for West Sioux, which moved to 5-6 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wolverines, who slipped to 0-12.

MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sheldon 43

Madison Pottebaum tallied 21 points and Amanda Hulstein added 14 for the Dutchmen, who improved to 5-7 overall Friday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Orabs, who fell to 3-10 overall.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 41, Pierce 33

Makenna Noecker scored 16 points to lead the Trojans to a home win Friday night.

Cedar Catholic, ranked No. 7 in Nebraska's Class D1, improved to 11-2.

Skylar Scholting's 14 points led the Blue Jays, who fell to 11-2.

Ridge View 64, OABCIG 38

The Raptors improved to 4-7 overall win the win Friday night.

Haley Harms scored 13 points and Krista Sibenaller added 12 for the Falcons, who fell to 3-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Ridge View.

Sioux Center 62, George Little-Rock 45

The Warriors, which entered the Class 3A rankings at No. 15 this week, improved to 9-2 overall with a Siouxland Conference victory Friday night.

Wyleigh Steenhoven scored 16 points and Lindsey Haken added 11 for the Mustangs, who fell to 2-10 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Sioux Center.

Newell-Fonda 79, West Bend-Mallard 27

Kierra Jungers' 19 points led four Mustangs in double figures in Friday night's Twin Lakes Conference game.

McKenna Sievers was next with 16, Mary Walker added 12 and Laney Hogrefe had 10 for N-F, ranked No. 2 in Class IA.

The Mustangs improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Kierstan Montag's 18 points led WB-M.

South Central Calhoun 70, Alta-Aurelia 57

Riley Batta poured in a game-high 39 points to lead the Titans to a Twin Lakes Conference victory Friday night.

Kylee Schleisman added 20 points for 9-1 SCC, ranked No. 12 in Class 2A

Brielle Engelmann's 24 points led three Warriors in double figures. Lucy Gunkelman added 12 and Ella Nielsen had 10 for A-A, which fell to 7-4.