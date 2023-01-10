Siouxland girls basketball roundup: South Sioux beats Sioux City West; Cherokee knocks off West Monona

SIOUX CITY -- Freshman Bailee Durant scored 22 points to lead the South Sioux City girls past Sioux City West 62-54 Monday night.

Brooklyn Heineman added 14 points and Izabella Moret had 11 for the Cardinals, who improved to 4-5.

Kiah Davis scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead West. Kimber Buhman added 11 points for the Wolverines, who slipped to 4-6.

Cherokee 78, West Monona 66

In a battle of state ranked teams, Laney Wolfswinkel scored 24 points as the Braves handed the Spartans their first loss of the season Monday night.

Kenna Mongan added 19 points and Taylor Christensen had 11 for Cherokee, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's most recent poll.

Kacy Miller and Savannah Lucas each scored 19 points and Abby Wessel aded 15 for West Monona, ranked No. 10 in the IGHSAU's Class 2A poll.

The Braves improved to 6-2, while the Spartans fell to 7-1.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 58, Le Mars 33

Haylee Stokes scored 24 points and Jordyn Stokes added 17 points to lead the top-ranked Midgets Monday night.

Sarah Brown's 14 points led the Bulldogs, who fell to 6-4. E-LC, the defending Class 3A champions, improved to 10-0.

Hinton 46, Kingsley-Pierson 37

The Blackhawks improved to 6-2 with a non-conference win Monday night.

Freshman Sydney Doeschot scored 15 points to lead the Panthers, who fell to 8-3.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Hinton.

Alta-Aurelia 53, Woodbury Central 34

Shea Peterson and Brielle Engelmann each scored 12 points to lead the Warriors Monday night.

Nora Peterson added 10 points and Lucy Gunkelman had 10 rebounds and six blocks for A-A, which improved to 6-3.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who fell to 2-7.

Central Lyon 64, West Lyon 38

The Lions, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, remained undefeated with a win over their rivals Monday night.

Central Lyon improved to 9-0, while West Lyon slipped to 6-2.

Sheldon 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42

The Orabs improved to 3-8 with a non-conference victory Monday night.

Freshaman Moriah Otto scored 16 points and sophomore Kylee Schiphoff added 10 for the Hawks, who fell to 0-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Sheldon.

Spirit Lake 50, Okoboji 42

Freshman Claire Turner scored 17 points to lead the Indians Monday night.

Taylor Schneider and Fran Travis each recorded a double-double for Spirit Lake, which improved to 6-5. Schneider contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds and Travis added 10 points and a team-high 15 rebounds.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Pioneers, who slipped to 5-7.

East Sac County 62, GTRA 36

Sophomore Makenna Steiger scored 22 points to lead the Raiders to their first victory of the season Monday night.

East Sac improved to 1-8, while the Titans fell to 3-7.