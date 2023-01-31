 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sloan Westwood cancels check from Mapleton MVAOCOU 72-53

  • 0

Sloan Westwood grabbed a 72-53 victory at the expense of Mapleton MVAOCOU on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Sloan Westwood and Mapleton MVAOCOU squared off with January 21, 2022 at Mapleton MVAOCOU last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Sloan Westwood faced off against Mapleton MVAOCOU . For a full recap, click here. Sloan Westwood took on Mapleton MVAOCOU on January 20 at Sloan Westwood High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News