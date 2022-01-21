Sloan Westwood darts by Mapleton MVAOCOU in easy victory 62-38

Sloan Westwood's river of points eventually washed away Mapleton MVAOCOU in a 62-38 offensive cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball action on January 21.
In recent action on January 7, Mapleton MVAOCOU faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Sloan Westwood took on Correctionville River Valley on January 13 at Sloan Westwood High School. Click here for a recap
