Sloan Westwood delivers smashing punch early to dump Lawton-Bronson 68-41

Sloan Westwood left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lawton-Bronson 68-41 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood took on Kingsley-Pierson on December 7 at Sloan Westwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
