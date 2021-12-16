 Skip to main content
Sloan Westwood delivers smashing punch early to dump Westside Ar-We-Va 63-12

Sloan Westwood showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Westside Ar-We-Va 63-12 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Sloan Westwood's offense jumped on top to a 43-8 lead over Westside Ar-We-Va at the half.

The Rebels made the first move by forging a 23-5 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.

Recently on December 11 , Sloan Westwood squared up on Paullina South O'Brien in a basketball game . For more, click here.

