Sloan Westwood showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Westside Ar-We-Va 63-12 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Sloan Westwood's offense jumped on top to a 43-8 lead over Westside Ar-We-Va at the half.
The Rebels made the first move by forging a 23-5 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.
Recently on December 11 , Sloan Westwood squared up on Paullina South O'Brien in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.