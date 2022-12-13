 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sloan Westwood dominates Lawton-Bronson 74-39

Sloan Westwood played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lawton-Bronson during a 74-39 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with January 27, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Sloan Westwood faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson took on Moville Woodbury Central on December 6 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

