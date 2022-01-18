Sloan Westwood engulfs Ida Grove OA-Bcig in flames 76-31

Sloan Westwood showered the scoreboard with points to drown Ida Grove OA-Bcig 76-31 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 13, Sloan Westwood faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Ida Grove OA-Bcig took on Moville Woodbury Central on January 11 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.