Sloan Westwood flies high over Moville Woodbury Central 65-40

Sloan Westwood earned a convincing 65-40 win over Moville Woodbury Central on February 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 5, Sloan Westwood faced off against Holstein Ridge View and Moville Woodbury Central took on Correctionville River Valley on February 10 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

