 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sloan Westwood imposes its will on Correctionville River Valley 71-18

  • 0

Sloan Westwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Correctionville River Valley during a 71-18 blowout in Iowa girls basketball on January 13.

In recent action on January 7, Sloan Westwood faced off against Holstein Ridge View and Correctionville River Valley took on Hinton on January 3 at Hinton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ty Koedam vs. Sir Brandon Watts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News