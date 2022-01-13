Sloan Westwood imposes its will on Correctionville River Valley 71-18

Sloan Westwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Correctionville River Valley during a 71-18 blowout in Iowa girls basketball on January 13.
In recent action on January 7, Sloan Westwood faced off against Holstein Ridge View and Correctionville River Valley took on Hinton on January 3 at Hinton High School. For more, click here.
