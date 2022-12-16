 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sloan Westwood rides to cruise-control win over Hull Western Christian 54-30

  • 0

Sloan Westwood showed no mercy to Hull Western Christian, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 54-30 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 16.

Recently on December 10, Sloan Westwood squared off with Paullina South O'Brien in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Westwood defeats Western Christian basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News