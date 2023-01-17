 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sloan Westwood rolls like thunder over Ida Grove OA-Bcig 52-28

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sloan Westwood put away Ida Grove OA-Bcig 52-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.

The last time Sloan Westwood and Ida Grove OA-Bcig played in a 76-31 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 10, Sloan Westwood squared off with Onawa West Monona in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East vs Heelan basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News